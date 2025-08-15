Marlins at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15

Its Friday, August 15 and the Marlins (58-63) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (66-56).

Sandy Alcantara is slated to take the mound for Miami against Lucas Giolito for Boston.

The Sox return home after losing two of three in Houston despite outscoring the Astros 21-12 over the three games. The Marlins lost two of three in Cleveland earlier this week including 9-4 Thursday evening. Edward Cabrera was rocked by the Guardians allowing five runs in just 5.1 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Red Sox

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+140), Red Sox (-168)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Sandy Alcantara vs. Lucas Giolito

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.55 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 at Atlanta - 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.77 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 at San Diego - 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 6 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Red Sox

The Marlins have won 3 straight games at the Red Sox

The Red Sox’s last 3 games against the Marlins have gone over the Total

The Red Sox are up 3.33 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Trevor Story was 3-13 against Houston

was 3-13 against Houston Wilyer Abreu was 4-11 against Houston

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: