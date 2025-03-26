Mets at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 27

Thursday is Opening Day for the Mets and the Astros in Houston, TX.

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound and make his debut for New York against Houston’s veteran ace, Framber Valdez.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Astros

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: SNY, SCHN

Odds for the Mets at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: New York Mets (+110), Houston Astros (-130)

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-210), Astros -1.5 (+170)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Astros

Thursday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez

Mets: Clay Holmes

Spring Training - 5GP, 19.1 IP, 1-1, 0.93 ERA, 23 Ks Astros: Framber Valdez

Spring Training - 5GP, 15.2 IP, 2-0, 3.45 ERA, 16 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Astros

Cam Smith was 13-38 (.342) with 4 HRs and 11 RBIs in Spring Training

Jeremy Pena was 19-40 (.475) with 4 HRs and 10 RBIs in Spring Training

Brandon Nimmo was 10-29 (.345) in Spring Training

Brett Baty was 18-51 (.353) with 4 HRs and 11 RBIs in Spring Training

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Astros

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

