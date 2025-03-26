 Skip navigation
Mets at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 27

  
Published March 26, 2025 02:21 PM

Thursday is Opening Day for the Mets and the Astros in Houston, TX.

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound and make his debut for New York against Houston’s veteran ace, Framber Valdez.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Astros

  • Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Time: 4:10PM EST
  • Site: Minute Maid Park
  • City: Houston, TX
  • Network/Streaming: SNY, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: New York Mets (+110), Houston Astros (-130)
  • Spread: Mets +1.5 (-210), Astros -1.5 (+170)
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Astros

  • Thursday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez
    • Mets: Clay Holmes
      Spring Training - 5GP, 19.1 IP, 1-1, 0.93 ERA, 23 Ks
    • Astros: Framber Valdez
      Spring Training - 5GP, 15.2 IP, 2-0, 3.45 ERA, 16 Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Astros

  • Cam Smith was 13-38 (.342) with 4 HRs and 11 RBIs in Spring Training
  • Jeremy Pena was 19-40 (.475) with 4 HRs and 10 RBIs in Spring Training
  • Brandon Nimmo was 10-29 (.345) in Spring Training
  • Brett Baty was 18-51 (.353) with 4 HRs and 11 RBIs in Spring Training

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Astros

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Astros:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

