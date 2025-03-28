Mets at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the New York Mets (0-1) and the Houston Astros (1-0) continue their season-opening three-game series with Game 2 tonight in Houston.

Tylor Megill is slated to take the mound for New York against Hunter Brown for Houston

Framber Valdez (1-0) was elite yesterday tossing seven, shutout innings allowing just four hits as Houston opened the season with a 3-1 win over Juan Soto and the Mets.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Astros

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Astros

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (+118), Astros (-138)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Astros

Friday’s pitching matchup March 28, 2025: Tylor Megill vs. Hunter Brown

Mets: Tylor Megill

2024 - 16GP, 78 IP, 4-5, 4.04 ERA, 91 Ks Astros: Hunter Brown

2024 - 31GP, 170 IP, 11-9, 3.49 ERA, 179 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Astros

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Mets

The Astros’ last 3 games have gone under the Total with Hunter Brown on the mound

Prior to yesterday’s season opener, the Astros had failed to cover the Run Line in 6 straight home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Astros

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Astros -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

