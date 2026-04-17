Mets at Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 17

The New York Mets (7-12) head to Wrigley Field for a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (9-9).

Chicago is coming off a series victory against Philadelphia and has won three of the last four contests. In the past seven games and six days, Chicago’s offense has been one of the hottest. The Cubs are hitting .292 over the last week (third-best) and tied 10th with 40 RBI.

The Mets are one of the coldest teams in the MLB. New York has lost eight consecutive games and have been outscored 44-12 in that span. New York ranks last in the MLB with a .169 batting average over the last seven days and second-fewest home runs (4).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the information and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest details on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats and of course, our predictions, picks and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details and how to watch Mets at Cubs



Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 2:20 p.m. EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team statistics and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for Mets vs. Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-150), New York Mets (+124)

Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+119), Mets +1.5 (-144)

Total: 10.0

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Cubs



Friday’s pitching matchup (April 17): Kodai Senga vs. Edward Cabrera



Mets: Kodai Senga

2026 stats: 14.0 IP, 0-2, 7.07 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 19 Ks, 7 BB



Cubs: Edward Cabrera

2026 Stats: 16.2 IP, 1-0, 1.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 13 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not?



The Mets’ Francisco Alvarez is hitting .271 with 13 hits, 26 total bases and four home runs over 48 at-bats

is hitting .271 with 13 hits, 26 total bases and four home runs over 48 at-bats The Mets’ Francisco Lindor is hitting .184 with 14 hits, 16 strikeouts and 10 walks over 76 at-bats

is hitting .184 with 14 hits, 16 strikeouts and 10 walks over 76 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .324 with 23 hits, 36 total bases and 18 RBIs over 71 at-bats

is hitting .324 with 23 hits, 36 total bases and 18 RBIs over 71 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .148 with nine hits, 14 strikeouts, and nine walks over 61 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Cubs



The Cubs are 7-11 ATS this season

The Padres are 7-12 ATS this season

The Cubs are 11-6-1 to the Over this season

The Mets are 8-9-2 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks and predictions for tonight’s game between Mets and Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Cubs.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 10.0

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