Mets at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Mets (29-19) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (24-25).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Walker Buehler for Boston.

The Sox took Game 1 of the series winning last night, 3-1. Boston scored three runs in the first two innings off Mets’ ace Kodai Senga and it proved to be enough to pull the Red Sox within one game of .500. Jarren Duran paced the attack with a couple of hits and an RBI.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SNY, NESN, TBS

Odds for the Mets at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mets (-125), Red Sox (+105)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Walker Buehler

Mets: Clay Holmes (5-2, 3.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Pittsburgh - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks Red Sox: Walker Buehler (4-1, 4.28 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 at Cleveland - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Red Sox

The Mets have won 13 of 18 games following a defeat

The Under is 4-1 in the Mets’ last 5 games

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games at Fenway

This is Walker Buehler’s first start in the month of May

first start in the month of May Pete Alonso is 4-22 (.182) over his last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play against the spread.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

