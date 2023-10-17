 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tjwatt_231017.jpg
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
nbc_edge_bettingb1gweek8_231017.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 8 slate
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tjwatt_231017.jpg
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
nbc_edge_bettingb1gweek8_231017.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 8 slate
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 17, 2023 12:46 PM
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
October 12, 2023 02:13 PM
The MLB postseason format is not to blame for 100-game winners such as the Los Angeles Dodgers woefully underperforming in the playoffs, the Dan Patrick Show crew argues.

Vaughn Dalzell shares his World Series MVP pick and why getting involved now is better than later.

Bryce Harper for World Series MVP (+650)

During the postseason, Bryce Harper has posted a .409 batting average (2nd), 1.522 OPS (2nd), and nine hits (T-3rd) to nine runs (2nd) on four homers (3rd), and seven RBIs (T-4th).

Harper is one of the few players in the playoffs who has more walks (8) than strikeouts (5) at this point, and the Phillies are 6-1 through Game 1 of the NLCS. The 31-year-old Harper is the heart and soul of this Phillies team and still chasing his first World Series title.

With Philadelphia up 1-0 on Arizona in the NLCS, Harper’s odds moved from +800 and +850 down to +650. If Philly wins Game 2, which I believe they will, then Harper’s odds will drop to or below +500.

If Philadelphia advances to the World Series, the current favorite (Harper), will be an even larger favorite in the World Series over opponents Corey Seager, Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, or Marcus Semien for example.

If Texas makes the World Series, which seems likely up 2-0 over Houston, then Philly could and should be the favorite, which makes Harper the favorite of +250 or likely less.

I took a stab at Harper to win the MVP of the World Series at +650 odds and would go down to +400, which I expect the value to be between Games 3-4.

There are books offering 25-50% boosts up to $25 each day during the postseason and I have been using them on Harper’s World Series MVP odds to start the NLCS.

Pick: Bryce Harper to win World Series MVP (0.5u)

The following options are the rest of the World Series MVP field:

Bryce Harper (+600)
Corey Seager (+700)
Trea Turner (+1400)
Nick Castellanos (+1400)
Evan Carter (+1500)
Adolis Garcia (+1500)
Marcus Semien (+1800)
Kyle Schwarber (+1900)
Josh Jung (+2000)
Yordan Alvarez (+2300)
Nathaniel Lowe (+2300)
Jordan Montgomery (+2600)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.