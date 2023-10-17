MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies

Vaughn Dalzell shares his World Series MVP pick and why getting involved now is better than later.

Bryce Harper for World Series MVP (+650)

During the postseason, Bryce Harper has posted a .409 batting average (2nd), 1.522 OPS (2nd), and nine hits (T-3rd) to nine runs (2nd) on four homers (3rd), and seven RBIs (T-4th).

Harper is one of the few players in the playoffs who has more walks (8) than strikeouts (5) at this point, and the Phillies are 6-1 through Game 1 of the NLCS. The 31-year-old Harper is the heart and soul of this Phillies team and still chasing his first World Series title.

With Philadelphia up 1-0 on Arizona in the NLCS, Harper’s odds moved from +800 and +850 down to +650. If Philly wins Game 2, which I believe they will, then Harper’s odds will drop to or below +500.

If Philadelphia advances to the World Series, the current favorite (Harper), will be an even larger favorite in the World Series over opponents Corey Seager, Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, or Marcus Semien for example.

If Texas makes the World Series, which seems likely up 2-0 over Houston, then Philly could and should be the favorite, which makes Harper the favorite of +250 or likely less.

I took a stab at Harper to win the MVP of the World Series at +650 odds and would go down to +400, which I expect the value to be between Games 3-4.

There are books offering 25-50% boosts up to $25 each day during the postseason and I have been using them on Harper’s World Series MVP odds to start the NLCS.

Pick: Bryce Harper to win World Series MVP (0.5u)

The following options are the rest of the World Series MVP field:

Bryce Harper (+600)

Corey Seager (+700)

Trea Turner (+1400)

Nick Castellanos (+1400)

Evan Carter (+1500)

Adolis Garcia (+1500)

Marcus Semien (+1800)

Kyle Schwarber (+1900)

Josh Jung (+2000)

Yordan Alvarez (+2300)

Nathaniel Lowe (+2300)

Jordan Montgomery (+2600)

