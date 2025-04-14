Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 14

Its a Paul Skenes Monday! Its April 14 and Skenes and the Pirates (5-11) are hosting the Nationals (6-9).

As noted, Paul Skenes is on the bump for the Bucs and Brad Lord is slated to take the mound for Washington.

The Nats lost their second in a row yesterday against the Marlins, 11-4. Matt Mervis paced the onslaught with a three-run tater for Miami. The Pirates were swept by the Reds over the weekend losing Sunday, 4-0. Hunter Greene was exceptional tossing seven shutout innings enroute to his second win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Pirates

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, SNP

Odds for the Nationals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+181), Pirates (-219)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Brad Lord vs. Paul Skenes

Nationals: Brad Lord (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. Dodgers - 3IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 4Ks Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-1, 3.44 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. St. Louis - 6IP, 5ER, 6H, 1BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Pirates

The Pirates are 5-11 on the Run Line this season

5 of the Pirates’ last 7 games against the Nationals have gone OVER the Total

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.01 units

The Nats have lost 3 of their last 4 games

The Bucs have lost 4 of their last 5

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

