Nationals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

The Washington Nationals (7-9) travel to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6) in the second of a four-game series. Pittsburgh won yesterday’s matchup, 16-5.

Pittsburgh is 9-2 in the last 11 games as the offense is rolling. The Pirates had one of the worst offenses in the MLB last year, but rank seventh in batting average (.250), ninth in home runs (18), and eighth in walks (70) this season.

Washington’s three game winning streak was snapped yesterday in a 11-run loss. The Nationals allowed a 10-run inning in the loss and look to bounce back on the road. In losses, Washington has been outscored by 41 runs this season and that was the fourth game losing by at least five runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Nationals at Pirates



Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Washington Nationals (+153), Pittsburgh Pirates (-186)

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-136), Pirates -1.5 (+113)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Pirates

Tuesday’s pitching matchup (April 13): Miles Mikolas vs. Mitch Keller



Nationals: Miles Mikolas

2026 stats: 12.1 IP, 0-3, 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, 11 Ks, 7 BB

Pirates: Mitch Keller

2026 Stats: 18.0 IP, 1-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 11 Ks, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Nationals’ James Wood is hitting .277 with 18 hits, 39 total bases, and five home runs over 65 at-bats

is hitting .277 with 18 hits, 39 total bases, and five home runs over 65 at-bats The Nationals’ Nasim Nunez is hitting .204 with 10 hits and 12 strikeouts over 49 at-bats

is hitting .204 with 10 hits and 12 strikeouts over 49 at-bats The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is hitting .355 with 22 hits, 40 total bases, and seven stolen bases over 62 at-bats

is hitting .355 with 22 hits, 40 total bases, and seven stolen bases over 62 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .070 with three hits, 12 strikeouts, and five walks over 43 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Pirates



The Nationals 10-6 ATS this season

The Pirates are 11-5 ATS this season

The Nationals are 12-4 to the Over this season

The Pirates are 10-6 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

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