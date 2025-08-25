Nationals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 25

Its Monday, August 25 and the Nationals (53-77) are in the Bronx to begin a series against the Yankees (70-60).

Brad Lord is slated to take the mound for Washington against Cam Schlittler for New York.

The Yankees lost three of four over the weekend against the Red Sox, but they turn to Schlittler tonight hoping he can build on his recent successes: 11.2 IP, 3 Hits and 1 Run allowed. Brad Lord has not been as dominant as Schlittler of late having allowed 14 hits and 6 runs over his last two starts (11.1 innings).

The Nationals lost two of three over the weekend in Philadelphia after taking two of three from the Mets earlier in the week.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Yankees

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: MASN2, YES

Odds for the Nationals at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+190), Yankees (-231)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Brad Lord vs. Cam Schlittler

Nationals: Brad Lord (4-6, 3.46 ERA)

Last outing: August 20 vs. Mets - 6.75 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Yankees: Cam Schlittler (1-2, 3.22 ERA)

Last outing: August 20 at Tampa Bay - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Yankees

Each of the last 3 meetings between the Yankees and the Nationals have stayed under the Total

The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

Aaron Judge was 2-14 (.143) against Boston over the weekend

was 2-14 (.143) against Boston over the weekend Cody Bellinger picked up 3 hits in 15 ABs (.200) over the weekend against the Sox

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Nationals and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

