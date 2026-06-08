Nationals vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 8

The Washington Nationals (33-33) continue their west coast trip with three games in San Francisco (27-39).

Washington is coming off a series win where they grabbed two out three wins at Arizona. The Nationals outscored the Diamondbacks, 21-7. Those three games were the Nationals first contests out west. On the road, the Nationals rank top in batting average, OPS, OBP, and SLG with the fourth-most home runs (45) and it followed to Arizona where they scored 20 runs in the first two games of the series.

San Francisco is coming off a 10-game road trip that started in Colorado and extended to Milwaukee and Chicago. The Giants went 5-5 in that stretch and won four of the previous five. At home, San Francisco is hitting .240 (19th) with the second-worst OBP (.292), the fewest walks (61) and the least amount of strikeouts (209).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Nationals at Giants



Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Giants

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: San Francisco Giants (-149), Washington Nationals (+123)

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-168), Giants -1.5 (+139)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Giants



Monday’s pitching matchup (June 8): Miles Mikolas vs. Logan Webb



Nationals: Miles Mikolas

2026 stats: 56.1 IP, 1-5, 6.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 Ks, 16 BB



Giants: Logan Webb

2026 Stats: 59.1 IP, 3-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 51 Ks, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Giants’ Jung Ho Lee is hitting .323 with 71 hits and 98 total bases over 220 at-bats

is hitting .323 with 71 hits and 98 total bases over 220 at-bats The Giants’ Rafael Devers is hitting .240 with 62 hits and 87 strikeouts over 258 at-bats

is hitting .240 with 62 hits and 87 strikeouts over 258 at-bats The Nationals’ CJ Abrams is hitting .286 with 68 hits and 127 total bases over 238 at-bats

is hitting .286 with 68 hits and 127 total bases over 238 at-bats The Nationals’ Nasim Nunez is hitting .199 with 36 hits and 44 strikeouts over 181 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Giants



San Francisco is 30-36 ATS

Washington is an MLB-best 41-25 ATS

San Francisco is 32-29-5 to the Over

Washington is an MLB-best 40-23-3 to the Over

San Francisco is 13-15 ATS at home

Washington is an MLB-best 26-8 ATS on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Nationals and the Giants:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Nationals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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