Orioles at Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 8

Its Tuesday, April 8 and the Orioles (5-6) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (5-6) in Game 2 of this series.

Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Merrill Kelly for Arizona. Each was hit hard in their last outing.

Game 1 of the series went to the O’s, 5-1. Ryan Mountcastle drove in a pair and Ryan O’Hearn went yard to pace the Baltimore attack. Zach Eflin went six innings and allowed just one run to earn his second win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MASN2, ARID

Odds for the Orioles at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-101), Diamondbacks (-118)

Spread: Diamondbacks 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Merrill Kelly

Orioles: Charlie Morton (0-2, 9.72 ERA)

Last outing: 4/3 vs. Boston - 5IP, 5ER, 6H, 2BB, 10Ks Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 10.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/3 at Yankees - 3.2IP, 9ER, 9H, 3BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Diamondbacks

The Orioles are 5-6 for the season on the Run Line

The Diamondbacks have lost 3 in a row and 4 of their last 5 games

The Diamondbacks have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

