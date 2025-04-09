Orioles at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 9

Its Wednesday, April 9 and the Orioles (5-7) are in Phoenix to wrap up their series against the Diamondbacks (6-6). The teams have split the first two games.

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona

Arizona evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-3 win last night. Merrill Kelly gave up two in the first but settled down and pitched into the seventh inning to earn his second win of the season. Cedric Mullins picked up two hits and drove in a couple of runs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 3:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MASN2, ARID

Odds for the Orioles at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+104), Diamondbacks (-124)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 9, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Kansas City - 4.1IP, 2ER, 8H, 0BB, 1Ks Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 at Washington - 6IP, 4ER, 6H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Diamondbacks

The Under has cashed in the Orioles’ last 3 games

The Orioles are now 6-6 against the spread this season

The Under has cashed in 3 of the Diamondbacks last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Orioles and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

