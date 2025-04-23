Orioles at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 23

It’s Wednesday, April 23 and the Orioles (9-13) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (10-13). Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Trevor Williams for Washington.

Washington won the series opener, 7-0, yesterday behind a masterclass from Mitchell Parker and four RBIs from Keibert Ruiz and Nathaniel Lowe. Parker went 8.0 innings with one hit allowed, two walks, and four strikeouts. Cedric Mullins had the lone hit for Baltimore yesterday.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Nationals

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: MASN2, MASN

Odds for the Orioles at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-138), Nationals (+117)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Nationals

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Trevor Williams

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano , (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Nationals: Trevor Williams , (1-2, 5.95 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Orioles ML:

“The Orioles won three straight with Sugano on the mound, while the Nationals have lost three of the four starts for Williams. I have to side with the Orioles, especially after yesterday’s disaster for Baltimore (7-0 loss). Sugano is coming off his best start of the season and the O’s offense has rallied for five, six, and eight runs in his past three starts.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Orioles and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Nationals

The Nationals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

In the Orioles’ last 5 road games the Under is 4-0-1

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 road games against the Nationals

