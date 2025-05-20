Padres at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Padres (27-18) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (22-24).

Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

These teams were both off yesterday. The Padres arrive in Toronto having lost three straight. This past weekend they scored single runs in each of their three games to Seattle. Toronto lost two of three to the Tigers. Each of the three games was decided by a single run.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: SDPA, SN1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Padres (-120), Blue Jays (+101)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Chris Bassitt

Padres: Dylan Cease (1-2, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 vs. Angels - 6.2IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 10Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Tampa Bay - 5.2IP, 1ER, 7H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Blue Jays

The Padres have won 4 of their last 5 road games against teams with losing records

The Blue Jays’ last 5 home games with Chris Bassitt as the starter have gone under the Total

The Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight games with Chris Bassitt as the starter

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (12-45)

has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (12-45) Vlad Guerrero Jr. has hit safely in all but 2 of his 16 games in May (19-58)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: