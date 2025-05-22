Padres at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

Its Thursday, May 22 and the Padres (27-20) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (24-24).

Stephen Kolek is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Bowden Francis for Toronto.

The Jays have blanked the Padres each of the last two days. Yesterday, Toronto smacked San Diego 14-0. Daulton Varsho cleared the bases with a grand slam and the Blue Jays collected 14 hits in the beating.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 1:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: SDPA, Sportsnet, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Padres (-114), Blue Jays (-106)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Stephen Kolek vs. Bowden Francis

Padres: Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.33 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Seattle - 5IP, 5ER, 8H, 1BB, 4Ks Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Detroit - 4.2IP, 4ER, 8H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Blue Jays

The Jays have outscored the Padres 17-0 through two games of the series

The Under is 26-20-1 in Padres’ games this season

The Blue Jays are up 2.14 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Rogers Centre

George Springer collected 2 hits last night to snap an 0-15 streak

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

