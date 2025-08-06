Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 6

It’s Wednesday, August 6 and the Padres (62-51) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (54-59). Nestor Cortes is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Anthony DeSclafani for Arizona.

San Diego took game two of the series, 10-5 in extras with a five-run 10th inning. The Padres are 2-2 in the last four games after winning six consecutive games, while the loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the D-Backs.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SDPA, ARID, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Padres (-147), Diamondbacks (+123)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Nestor Cortes vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Padres: Nestor Cortes, (1-1, 9.00 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani, (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 15.43 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Diamondbacks

Arizona is 3-1 in the last 4 games

Arizona is 7-10 in the last 17 games

Arizona is 5-3 versus San Diego this season

San Diego is 2-2 in the past 4 games

The Diamondbacks have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

4 of the Diamondbacks’ last 5 home games stayed under the Total

The Diamondbacks have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

