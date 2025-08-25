Padres at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Padres (74-57) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (70-61). JP Sears is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Bryce Miller for Seattle.

The Padres are 5-1 in the last six games, but coming off a loss to the Dodgers whereas the Mariners lit up the A’s for a 11-4 win. Cal Raleigh went deep twice for Seattle to break the catchers all-time record for homes as he reached a MLB-leading 49 homers. The Mariners have won all three meetings versus the Padres this season (at San Diego).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Mariners

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, RSNW

Odds for the Padres at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Padres (+108), Mariners (-129)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: JP Sears vs. Bryce Miller

Padres: JP Sears, (8-10, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Mariners: Bryce Miller, (2-5, 5.87 ERA)

Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Mariners

Seattle is 3-0 versus San Diego this season

San Diego is 5-1 in the last 6 games

San Diego is 5-5 in the last 10 games

Seattle is 3-8 in the last 11 games

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Padres and the Mariners have stayed under the Total

The Padres have failed to cover in their last 4 games against the Mariners

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

