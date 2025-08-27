Padres at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27

It’s Wednesday, August 27 and the Padres (74-58) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (71-61). Yu Darvish is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Bryan Woo for Seattle.

The Padres took a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Mariners with a three-homer game. Seattle is 3-2 over the past five games, while San Diego is 6-2 in the previous eight contests. With San Diego’s win, Seattle is now 4-1 versus the Padres this season.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Mariners

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, RSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Padres (+114), Mariners (-135)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Yu Darvish vs. Bryan Woo

Padres: Yu Darvish, (3-3, 5.36 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Mariners: Bryan Woo, (11-7, 2.94 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Mariners

Seattle is 4-1 versus San Diego this season

San Diego is 6-2 in the last 8 games

Seattle is 3-7 in the last 10 games

The Mariners have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Over is 12-8 in the Mariners’ and the Padres’ last 10 games combined

The Padres have failed to cover in their last 5 games against the Mariners

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

