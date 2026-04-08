Padres at Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 8

The San Diego Padres (5-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4) link up on MLB TV for the third and final meeting of a three-game series. San Diego won the first 5-0 and Pittsburgh, 7-1 on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh started the season hot, winning six of the first nine games and was the only starting pitching rotation in the MLB to not allow a home run. The Pirates are 7th in ERA at 3.27 and 10 in OBA (.217). On offense, Pittsburgh is hitting .249 (9th) with 12 home runs (T-6th) after finishing last year with the fewest homers in the league.

San Diego will attempt to reach .500 today with the series finale. The Padres rotation has a 3.99 ERA (16th), .248 OBA (21st), and rank 17th in WHIP (1.32). San Diego has the second-fewest homers in the MLB with six through 11 games and is hitting .205 (25th).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Padres at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time: 12:35 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

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Odds for the Padres at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-110), Pittsburgh Pirates (-110)

Spread: Padres -1.5 (+151), Pirates +1.5 (-184)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Pirates

Wednesday’s pitching matchup (April 8): Michael King vs. Mitch Keller

Padres: Michael King

2026 stats: 10.2 IP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 Ks, 5 BB

Pirates: Mitch Keller

2026 Stats: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Padres’ Miguel Andujar is hitting .280 with seven hits, two runs scored, and two RBI in 25 at-bats

is hitting .280 with seven hits, two runs scored, and two RBI in 25 at-bats The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .195 with 13 strikeouts and 8 hits over 41 at-bats

The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz is hitting .295 with a team-high four home runs

is hitting .295 with a team-high four home runs The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .060 with two hits and one run scored in 31 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Pirates

The Padres are 6-5 ATS this season

The Pirates are 7-4 ATS this season

The Padres are 6-4-1 to the Under this season

The Pirates are 6-5 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.0

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