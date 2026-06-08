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Padres vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 8

  
Published June 8, 2026 01:46 PM

The San Diego Padres 33-31) and Cincinnati Reds (31-33) meet at Petco Park for a three-game series. Both squads come in on the colder side of the win and loss column.

San Diego is coming off a series loss to the Mets and are 1-7 in the last eight games and 1-11 in the previous 12. The Padres are in the midst of their worst slump of the year. In the past 12 contests, San Diego is hitting an MLB-worst .188 and .172 in the last six.

Cincinnati is currently riding its second-longest losing streak of the season at four. The Reds have been outscored 26-13 in that span. In the past week, the Reds’ pitching staff has a 5.02 ERA (T-22nd) and the second-worst WHIP (1.67).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Padres

  • Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
  • Time: 9:40 PM EST
  • Site: Petco Park
  • City: San Diego, CA
  • Network/Streaming: MLB TV / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-136), Cincinnati Reds (+113)
  • Spread: Padres -1.5 (+157), Reds +1.5 (-191)
  • Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Padres

  • Monday’s pitching matchup (June 8): Andrew Abbott vs. Walker Buehler
  • Padres: Walker Buehler

2026 stats: 57.2 IP, 3-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 49 Ks, 20 BB

  • Reds: Andrew Abbott

2026 Stats: 68.2 IP, 4-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 Ks, 31 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not

  • The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .273 with 65 hits and 78 total bases over 238 at-bats
  • The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .169 with 38 hits and 60 strikeouts over 209 at-bats
  • The Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is hitting .280 with 65 hits and 118 total bases over 232 at-bats
  • The Reds’ Tyler Stephenson is hitting .203 with 32 hits and 47 strikeouts over 158 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Padres

  • San Diego is 35-29 ATS, ranking eighth-best
  • Cincinnati is 34-30 ATS
  • San Diego is 37-26-1 to the Under, ranking first
  • Cincinnati is 39-24-1 to the Over, ranking second-best
  • San Diego is 19-16 ATS at home
  • Cincinnati is 19-13 ATS on the road, ranking sixth-best

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Reds

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Reds:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Reds on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Reds at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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