Philadelphia vs Chicago Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 20

The Phillies (8-13) and Cubs (12-9) prep for a four-game series at Wrigley Field as both teams are trending in different directions.

Chicago is on a five-game winning streak after sweeping the Mets and winning two of three against Philadelphia last week. The three-game series in Philadelphia between the Cubs and Phillies resulted in 47 combined runs scored. The Cubs scored 28 to the Phillies’ 19. Chicago is now 7-5 at home after the sweep of the Mets.

Philadelphia has lost five consecutive games and six of the past seven. The Phillies’ offense has struggled on the losing streak with four or less runs in all five games. Philadelphia has combined to score nine total runs in the last five games. This road game for the Phillies follows up nine-straight home games. Philadelphia is 3-3 on the road compared to 5-10 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the information and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest details on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats and of course, our predictions, picks and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details and how to watch Phillies at Cubs



Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team statistics and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for Phillies vs. Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-115), Philadelphia Phillies (-105)

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-183), Phillies -1.5 (+151)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Cubs



Monday’s pitching matchup (April 20): Aaron Nola vs. Colin Rea



Phillies: Aaron Nola

2026 stats: 22.1 IP, 1-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 Ks, 6 BB



Cubs: Colin Rea

2026 Stats: 17.1 IP, 2-0, 3.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 15 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not?



The Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto is hitting .280 with 14 hits, 19 total bases and one home run over 50 at-bats

is hitting .280 with 14 hits, 19 total bases and one home run over 50 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .139 with 10 hits, 13 strikeouts and 5 walks over 72 at-bats

is hitting .139 with 10 hits, 13 strikeouts and 5 walks over 72 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .325 with 27 hits, 43 total bases and 21 RBIs over 83 at-bats

is hitting .325 with 27 hits, 43 total bases and 21 RBIs over 83 at-bats The Cubs’ Michael Busch is hitting .164 with 12 hits, 19 strikeouts, and 10 walks over 73 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Cubs



The Cubs are 9-12 ATS this season

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 4-17 ATS this season

The Cubs are 12-8-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 10-10-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks and predictions for tonight’s game between Phillies and Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Phillies and the Cubs.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cubs at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.5

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