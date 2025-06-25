Phillies at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25

Its Wednesday, June 25 and the Phillies (47-32) are in Houston to take on the Astros (46-33).

Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Colton Gordon for Houston in Game 2 of this series featuring first place clubs.

Coper Hummel spoiled an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel last night with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Astros won, 1-0. Framber Valdez combined with Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader on the four-hit shutout of the Phillies.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Astros

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SCHN

Odds for the Phillies at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-162), Astros (+135)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. Colton Gordon

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 6/20 vs. Mets - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 3BB, 8Ks Astros: Colton Gordon (2-1, 4.54 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 at Athletics - 5IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Astros

The Phillies have won 7 of their last 10 games

6 of the Phillies’ last 7 road games stayed under the Total

The Astros have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 straight games

Jose Altuve is just 1-15 over his last 5 games

is just 1-15 over his last 5 games Alec Bohm is hitting .333 in June (27-81)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

