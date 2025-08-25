Phillies at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 25

Its Monday, August 25 and the Phillies (76-54) are in Queens to take on the Mets (69-61).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Kodai Senga for New York.

The Phillies own a commanding seven game lead over the Mets in the National League East making this probably a must-sweep series for New York if they are still fostering any hopes for a division title. Philadelphia won two of three at Citizen’s Bank Park against the Nationals over the weekend while New York took two of three from the Braves in Atlanta.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Mets

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SNY

Odds for the Phillies at the Mets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-120), Mets (-100)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Kodai Senga

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: August 19 vs. Seattle - 2.84 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts Mets: Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA)

Last outing: August 20 at Washington - 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Mets

The Under is 7-3 (70%) when Kodai Senga has started at home this season

has started at home this season Betting the Mets on the Run Line with Kodai Senga on the bump would have returned a 4.52-unit profit in 2025

on the bump would have returned a 4.52-unit profit in 2025 The Phillies are 4-1 in their last 5 games

Mark Vientos has hit in 7-straight games (10-28)

has hit in 7-straight games (10-28) Brett Baty is 0-8 over his last 2 games after hitting .435 (10-23) over his previous 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Phillies and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

