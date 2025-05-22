Phillies at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

Its Thursday, May 22 and the Phillies (31-18) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (8-41).

Ranger Suárez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Germán Márquez for Colorado.

The Phillies will be looking for the sweep today as they have taken the first three games of the series. Philadelphia’s offense has scored 25 runs thus far. They won yesterday 9-5. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner paced the attack with home runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rockies

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, COLR

Odds for the Phillies at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-299), Rockies (+240)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Ranger Suárez vs. Germán Márquez

Phillies: Ranger Suárez (2-0, 5.09 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Pittsburgh - 7IP, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 6Ks Rockies: Germán Márquez (1-6, 8.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 at Arizona - 3IP, 5ER, 7H, 3BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rockies

The Phillies have won their last 5 road games, while the Rockies have lost 4 straight overall

The Under has cashed in 8 of the Rockies’ last 10 games with German Marquez starting

The Rockies have failed to cover in their last 6 games against the Phillies

Trea Turner is 7-15 in this series with 1 HR and 4 runs scored

is 7-15 in this series with 1 HR and 4 runs scored JT Realmuto collected 3 hits yesterday to snap a 2-21 stretch over the previous 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 11.0.

