Phillies at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 30

Its Wednesday, July 30 and the Phillies (61-46) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (39-69).

Taijuan Walker is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Adrian Houser for Chicago.

The series is tied at a game apiece following Philly’s 6-3 win last night. Kyle Schwarber continued his torrid July with his 12th home run and 28th and 29th RBIs and Jesus Luzardo picked up his ninth win with seven shutout innings to lead Philadelphia.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, CHSN

Odds for the Phillies at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-148), White Sox (+123)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Taijuan Walker vs. Adrian Houser

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.84 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 at Yankees - 4.77 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts White Sox: Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 vs. Cubs - 4.05 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at White Sox

The Phillies have won 13 of their last 20 road games against teams with losing records

The Total has cashed to the under in 33 of the Phillies’ 55 road games this season

Adrian Houser has struck out 16 opposing hitters in 26 innings over four starts this month

has struck out 16 opposing hitters in 26 innings over four starts this month J.T. Realmuto is hitting .354 in July with 28 hits in 79 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

