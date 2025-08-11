Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 31 Rays at Yankees
Rays at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11
MLB: JUL 22 Twins at Dodgers
Dodgers at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Twins at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

Top Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilson_250811.jpg
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
camward.jpg
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_qbcomps_250811.jpg
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 31 Rays at Yankees
Rays at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11
MLB: JUL 22 Twins at Dodgers
Dodgers at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Twins at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

Top Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilson_250811.jpg
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
camward.jpg
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_qbcomps_250811.jpg
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

  
Published August 11, 2025 08:11 AM

It’s Monday, August 11 and the Pirates (51-68) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (73-44). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are winners of nine straight after sweeping the Mets, Braves, and Nationals with seven of those wins coming by two-plus runs. Milwaukee is also 6-3 in its second half home games so far.

Pittsburgh dropped two straight games and is 4-6 over the last 10 contests. This is only the seventh road game in the second half of the season for the Pirates and they are 4-2 with a sweep over the Giants.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers

  • Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
  • Time: 7:40PM EST
  • Site: American Family Field
  • City: Milwaukee, WI
  • Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNWI, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Pirates (+171), Brewers (-207)
  • Spread: Brewers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers

  • Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Jose Quintana
    • Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (5-9, 4.77 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.93 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts
    • Brewers: Jose Quintana, (9-4, 3.57 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers

  • Milwaukee is 9-0 in the last 9 games
  • Milwaukee is 9-0 in the last 9 versus NL opponents
  • Pittsburgh is 4-6 in the past 10 games
  • Pittsburgh is 4-2 in the past 6 road games
  • 6 of the Brewers’ last 7 divisional matchups have gone over the Total
  • The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home matchups against the Pirates

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
Mentions
Milwaukee Brewers Primary Logo Milwaukee Brewers Pittsburgh Pirates Primary Logo Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Jose Quintana HS.jpg Jose Quintana Heaney_Andrew copy.jpg Andrew Heaney