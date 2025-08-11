Pirates at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 11

It’s Monday, August 11 and the Pirates (51-68) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (73-44). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

The Brewers are winners of nine straight after sweeping the Mets, Braves, and Nationals with seven of those wins coming by two-plus runs. Milwaukee is also 6-3 in its second half home games so far.

Pittsburgh dropped two straight games and is 4-6 over the last 10 contests. This is only the seventh road game in the second half of the season for the Pirates and they are 4-2 with a sweep over the Giants.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNWI, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+171), Brewers (-207)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers

Pitching matchup for August 11, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Jose Quintana

Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (5-9, 4.77 ERA)

Last outing: 1.93 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Brewers: Jose Quintana, (9-4, 3.57 ERA)

Last outing: 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers

Milwaukee is 9-0 in the last 9 games

Milwaukee is 9-0 in the last 9 versus NL opponents

Pittsburgh is 4-6 in the past 10 games

Pittsburgh is 4-2 in the past 6 road games

6 of the Brewers’ last 7 divisional matchups have gone over the Total

The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 home matchups against the Pirates

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: