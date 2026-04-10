Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

The Chicago Cubs (6-6) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) meet up on MLB TV for the start of a three-game series between NL Central opponents.

The Pirates lost two of their three games in a series versus the Padres that snapped a five-game winning streak. Pittsburgh is back on the road where they are 3-3 on the season. Through 12 games, the Pirates are eighth in batting average (.247) and seventh in ERA (3.33).

Chicago enters on a two-game winning streak and a series victory over the Rays. The Cubs are back at home after a six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3. This is the first divisional matchup for Chicago this season. The Cubs went 10-3 versus the Pirates last season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cubs

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 2:20 PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Chicago Cubs (-149), Pittsburgh Pirates (+123)

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-175), Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cubs

Friday’s pitching matchup (April 10): Shota Imanaga vs. Carmen Mlodzinski



Cubs: Shota Imanaga

2026 stats: 10.0 IP, 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 11 Ks, 3 BB

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski

2026 Stats: 9.0 IP, 0-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Cubs’ Alex Bregman is hitting .188 with 9 hits and 8 strikeouts over 48 at-bats

is hitting .188 with 9 hits and 8 strikeouts over 48 at-bats The Cubs’ Nico Hoerner is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 23 total bases over 42 at-bats

is hitting .333 with 14 hits and 23 total bases over 42 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .065 with two hits and eight strikeouts over 31 at-bats

with two hits and eight strikeouts over 31 at-bats The Pirates’ Ryan O’Hearn is hitting .350 with 14 hits and 25 total bases over 40 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cubs

The Pirates are 7-5 ATS this season

The Cubs are 5-7 ATS this season

The Cubs are an 6-5-1 to the Over this season

The Pirates are 7-5 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Cubs

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 7.0

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