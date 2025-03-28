Pirates at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Pittsburgh Pirates (0-1) are in South Beach to take on the Miami Marlins (1-0) in Game 2 of this series.

Mitch Keller is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Connor Gillispie for Miami.

The Marlins scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to rally and defeat the Bucs on Thursday, 5-4. Paul Skenes threw 5.1 innings for Pittsburgh giving up two runs on three hits and with a 2-1 lead, but the Pirates’ bullpen could not close it out. Sandy Alcantara made his first start in over a year and gave up two runs in 4.2 innings for Miami.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Marlins

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SportsNet Pittsburgh, FanDuel Sports

Odds for the Pirates at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Pirates (-141), Marlins (+120)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Marlins

Pitching matchup for March 28, 2025: Mitch Keller vs. Connor Gillispie

Pirates: Mitch Keller

2024 - 31GP, 178 IP, 11-12, 4.25 ERA, 166 Ks Marlins: Connor Gillispie

2024 - 3GP, 8 IP, 0-0, 2.25 ERA, 8 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Marlins

The Pirates managed just 4 hits in the series opener yesterday

The Pirates struck out 11 times yesterday

The Marlins also struck out 11 times yesterday

Nick Gonzales failed to put the ball in play yesterday striking out 3 times in 3 ABs for the Bucs

The Marlins’ last 4 home games versus the Pirates have gone over the Total

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Marlins

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

