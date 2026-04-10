Rangers at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

The Texas Rangers (7-5) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3) meet up on MLB TV for the start of a three-game series in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers are coming off a loss to the Blue Jays which snapped a five-game winning streak for Los Angeles. Los Angeles leads the MLB in batting average (.287), home runs (21), and SLG (.480)

The Rangers have won three consecutive games to climb above .500 after losing four-straight. Texas is 4-2 on the road so far this season and has the fifth-best batting average away from home (.260) with nine home runs (5th).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rangers at Dodgers

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-240), Texas Rangers (+194)

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-105), Dodgers -1.5 (-115)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Dodgers

Friday’s pitching matchup (April 10): Kumar Rocker vs. Tyler Glasnow



Rangers: Kumar Rocker

2026 stats: 5.0 IP, 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 3 Ks, 1 BB

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow

2026 Stats: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 15 Ks, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Rangers’ Brandon Ninmmo is hitting .340 with 16 hits and 23 total bases over 47 at-bats

is hitting .340 with 16 hits and 23 total bases over 47 at-bats The Rangers’ Wyatt Langford is hitting .160 with eight hits and 13 strikeouts over 50 at-bats

is hitting .160 with eight hits and 13 strikeouts over 50 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .413 with 19 hits and 31 total bases over 46 at-bats

is hitting .413 with 19 hits and 31 total bases over 46 at-bats The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is hitting .179 with five hits, four strikeouts, and three walks over 28 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Dodgers

The Diamondbacks 7-5 ATS this season

The Rangers are 8-4 ATS this season

The Rangers are 4-6-1 to the Over this season

The Phillies are 6-6 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rangers.

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.5

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