Rangers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 10

It’s Tuesday, June 10, and the Rangers (31-35) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (35-30). Tyler Mahle is slated to take the mound for Texas against Simeon Woods Richardson for Minnesota.

The Twins enter this series 7.0 games back from the Detroit Tigers. They have gone .500 in their last 10 games, but hope to find a spark against the Rangers.

The Rangers are just 11-22 away from home this season, and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Twins

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Twins.TV, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+102), Twins (-120)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 10, 2025: Tyler Mahle vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Rangers: Tyler Mahle, (5-3, 2.02 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 6/3): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson, (2-2, 5.02 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 5/14): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Twins

The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 series against the Rangers

The Under has cashed in the Rangers’ last 4 games

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.36 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: