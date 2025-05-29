Rays at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 29

Its Thursday, May 29 and the Rays (28-27) are in Houston to take on the Astros (30-25).

Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Ryan Gusto for Houston.

The Astros have won four in a row. Last night Lance McCullers Jr. enjoyed his best start of the season allowing three runs over six innings while striking out 12 in Houston’s 5-3 win over the Athletics.

The Rays have won seven of their last eight including a 5-0 win yesterday over Minnesota. Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit over six shutout innings to earn his fourth win of the season.

These teams met a little over a week ago and the Rays took two of three in Tampa against the Astros.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Astros

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, SCHN

Odds for the Rays at the Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rays (-104), Astros (-116)

Spread: Astros 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Astros

Pitching matchup for May 29, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Ryan Gusto

Rays: Shane Baz (4-3, 4.94 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. Toronto - 5.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 4Ks Astros: Ryan Gusto (3-2, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Seattle - 4.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Astros

The Astros have won 8 of their last 10 games at home

Each of the Rays’ last 3 road games with the Astros have stayed under the Total

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 4.63 units

Jose Altuve was held without a hit last night (0-4) snapping his 5-game hitting streak (12-21)

was held without a hit last night (0-4) snapping his 5-game hitting streak (12-21) Cam Smith is riding a 6-game hitting streak (9-23)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rays and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

