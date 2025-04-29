Red Sox at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, and betting trends for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Red Sox (16-14) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (13-15).

Garrett Crochet is slated to take the mound for Boston against Bowden Francis for Toronto.

Boston was off yesterday but enters the series riding a modest two-game win streak. Sunday, they whacked the Guardians 13-3. Ceddanne Rafaela paced the onslaught driving in five runs. Toronto is reeling having lost seven of their last eight. The problem has primarily been a putrid offense. The Jays have scored just nine runs in their last six games and only 16 in their last eight.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NESN, SN1, MLBN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-154), Blue Jays (+128)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Garrett Crochet vs. Bowden Francis

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (2-2, 1.95 ERA)

Last outing: 4/24 vs. Seattle - 5IP, 4ER, 5H, 5BB, 9Ks Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-3, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at Houston - 4.2IP, 3ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 on the road at AL teams

8 of the Red Sox’s last 10 games with the Blue Jays have stayed under the Total

The Blue Jays have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 games

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 3-21 (.143) over his last 6 games

is 3-21 (.143) over his last 6 games Anthony Santander is just 1-23 (.043) over his last 6 games

is just 1-23 (.043) over his last 6 games Alex Bregman is riding an 8-game hitting streak (12-31)



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

