Red Sox at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 30

Its Wednesday, April 30 and the Red Sox (17-14) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (13-16). Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston tonight, while Toronto has yet to name a starter.

The Red Sox are on a roll, winning back-to-back games and scoring 23 total runs. They won game one of the series 10-2.

Garret Crochet picked up the win for the Red Sox. He struckout six batters in seven innings and only had two earned runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: SN1, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-118), Blue Jays (+100)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. Unknown

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito , first start of the season



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Red Sox have won 5 of their last 6 games at divisional opponents

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios has an ERA of 6.18

The Blue Jays have covered in 3 straight AL East matchups with Jose Berrios on the mound

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

