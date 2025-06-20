Red Sox at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Red Sox (39-37) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (42-33). Hunter Dobbins is slated to take the mound for Boston against Hayden Birdsong for San Francisco.

The Red Sox west coast road trip continues with a highly anticipated reunion between the Sox and Rafael Devers.

Tonight’s meeting is the first time the two will meet since the Red Sox traded him away over the weekend.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Giants

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA, KNTV, NESN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+110), Giants (-131)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Hunter Dobbins vs. Hayden Birdsong

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins, (4-1, 3.74 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 6/14): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Hayden Birdsong, (3-1, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing (Colorado Rockies, 6/12): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Giants

The Giants are showing a 109% return on investment at home on the Money Line

8 of the Giants’ last 10 home games stayed under the Total

The Red Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.62 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

