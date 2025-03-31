Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

Its Monday, March 31 and the Red Sox (1-2) are in Baltimore, MD to take on the Orioles (2-2) in Game 1 of their series. Sean Newcomb is scheduled to take the mound for the Sox against Cade Povich for the O’s.

Baltimore opened the season splitting four games in Toronto. Adley Rutschman is off to a good start for the Orioles. The backstop is hitting .313 with two home runs and three RBIs. Jackson Holliday is hitting .267 with one home run but has struck out seven times in 15ABs.

After opening the season with a win over the Rangers, the Red Sox have lost three in a row. Rafael Devers is off to a horrendous start. The Sox new designated hitter has yet to get a hit striking out 12 times in 16 ABs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Orioles

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 2:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+121), Baltimore Orioles (-145)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Orioles

Pitching matchup for March 31, 2025: Sean Newcomb vs. Cade Povich

Red Sox: Sean Newcomb (0-0)

2024 - 7GP, 10 IP, 1-0, 6.30 ERA, 7 Ks Orioles: Cade Povich (0-0)

2024 - 16GP, 79.2 IP, 3-9, 5.20 ERA, 69 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Orioles

Boston is 3-1 against the spread this season

Boston Game Totals are 0-4 (O/U) this season

Baltimore is 2-2 against the spread this season

Baltimore Game Totals are 3-1 (O/U) this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

