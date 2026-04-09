Reds at Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

The Cincinnati Reds (8-4) and the Miami Marlins (7-5) link up on MLB TV for the finale of a four-game series. Cincinnati is up 2-1 in the series, but lost the previous matchup, 7-4 yesterday.

Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak was snapped in a loss at Miami yesterday. That loss gave the Reds a 5-1 road record after going 3-3 at home to start the season. As a team, the Reds are hitting .209 (27th), but the pitching staff ranks sixth-best with a 3.11 ERA.

Miami’s two-game losing streak is over after the 7-4 win on Wednesday. The Marlins avoided the sweep versus the Reds as they look to tie up the four-game series. Miami’s pitching rotation is 13th with a 3.79 ERA through 11 games and the second-best OBA (.195). The Marlins also rank top five in batting average (.266) and stolen bases (16) so far.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Marlins

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 12:10 PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Miami Marlins (-115), Cincinnati Reds (-105)

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-185), Reds -1.5 (+152)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Marlins

Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 9): Max Meyer vs. Rhett Lowder



Marlins: Max Meyer

2026 stats: 9.2 IP, 0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 11 Ks, 5 BB

Reds: Rhett Lowder

2026 Stats: 11.0 IP, 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 9 Ks, 4 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Marlins’ Xavier Edwards is hitting .400 with 18 hits and 10 runs scored over 45 at-bats

is hitting .400 with 18 hits and 10 runs scored over 45 at-bats The Reds’ Sal Stewart is hitting .366 with 15 hits, 28 total bases, and seven runs scored over 41 at-bats

is hitting .366 with 15 hits, 28 total bases, and seven runs scored over 41 at-bats The Marlins’ Connor Norby is hitting .206 with seven hits, seven strikeouts, and five walks over 34 at-bats

is hitting .206 with seven hits, seven strikeouts, and five walks over 34 at-bats The Reds’ Ke’Bryan Hayes is hitting .097 with three hits and three strikeouts over 31 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Marlins

The Marlins are 4-8 ATS this season

The Reds are 7-5 ATS this season

The Reds are 5-6-1 to the Over this season

The Marlins are 8-4 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Marlins

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: