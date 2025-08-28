Rockies at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28

Its Thursday, August 28 and the Rockies (38-95) are in Houston to take on the Astros (73-60).

Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Jason Alexander for Houston.

The Astros rebounded from a loss Tuesday night and evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-0 win over the Rockies last night. Framber Valdez bounced back from a rough start against the Tigers last week allowing just three hits over seven innings to earn his 12th win of the season. Yordan Alvarez homered for the first time in just his second game since returning from the disabled list (hand) earlier this week.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Astros

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: COLR, SCHN, MLBN

Odds for the Rockies at the Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+192), Astros (-235)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Astros

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. Jason Alexander

Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-13, 5.31 ERA)

Last outing: August 23 at Pittsburgh - 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Astros: Jason Alexander (4-1, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: August 21 at Baltimore - 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Astros

7 of the Rockies’ last 8 games in Houston have stayed under the Total

The Astros have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.36 units

The Astros have won 11 straight home games against the Rockies

The Astros have won Jason Alexander’s last 5 starts and 7 of his 8 starts this season

last 5 starts and 7 of his 8 starts this season Christian Walker is 7-25 (.280) over his last 6 games



Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rockies and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

