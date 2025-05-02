Rockies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2

Its Friday, May 2 and the Rockies (6-25) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (19-13). Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Robbie Ray for San Francisco.

The Rockies won game one of the series 4-3 and made it two wins in a row after a brutal start.

Kyle Freeland was on the mound for the Rockies. He struck out five batters, gave up seven hits, and three earned runs in 6.0 innings.

Though Justin Verlander could not pick up the win, he was solid through 6.1 innings. He struck out four batters and gave up just two earned runs on five hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Giants

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCS BA+, KNTV, Rockies.TV, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+212), Giants (-261)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Giants

Pitching matchup for May 2, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Robbie Ray

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela , (1-4, 5.22 ERA)

Last outing (Cincinnati Reds, 4/26): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Giants: Robbie Ray , (3-0, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing (Texas Rangers, 4/26): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Giants

The Giants are showing a 110% return on investment at home on the Money Line

The Giants’ last 4 home games have stayed under the Total

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 13 of their last 16 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: