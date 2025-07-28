Rockies at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 28

It’s Monday, July 28 and the Rockies (27-78) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (52-53). Bradley Blalock is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Slade Cecconi for Cleveland.

Cleveland is one of the hotter teams in baseball with a 12-5 record over the last 17 games and 6-4 since the All-Star break. For the Rockies, a 5-4 record over the last nine is pretty impressive based on how this season is going, but losing by a combined score of 23-1 at the Orioles in the last two games is not.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Guardians

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: COLR, CLEG

Odds for the Rockies at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+195), Guardians (-239)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Guardians

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Bradley Blalock vs. Slade Cecconi

Rockies: Bradley Blalock, (1-2, 8.67 ERA)

Last outing: 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (5-4, 3.76 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Guardians to reach 80 wins:

“In the first 24 games of the 67 one second-half of the schedule are the Athletics, Orioles, Royals, Rockies, Twins, Mets, White Sox, and Marlins -- beautiful!

Cleveland took the series against the A’s, 2-1 and beat the O’s in three of four, but lost two of three to the Royals. At 6-4 through 10 games, Cleveland is making good ground.

The Guardians have the second remaining easiest strength of schedule remaining in the MLB (.481) and need a 34-33 record over the second half to secure 80-plus wins (6-4 already), which I believe is more than possible.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rockies and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Guardians

The Guardians have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

Cleveland is 6-4 through 10- games since post-break

Colorado has been outscored 23-1 in the past two games

Cleveland has won three straight with Cecconi on the mound

