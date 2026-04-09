Rockies at Padres Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

The Colorado Rockies (6-6) and the San Diego Padres (6-6) link up on MLB TV for the start of a four-game series between NL West opponents.

The Rockies are on a season-long four-game winning streak, which ties their season long of last season. Colorado has outscored its opponents 27-10 over their winning streak. The Rockies are batting .247 (10th) through 12 games and owns a 3.67 ERA (14th).

San Diego is 4-1 over the past five games and starting to find a rhythm after a 1-4 start to the season. The Padres own a 4.00 ERA (18th) and the offense has the fifth-worst batting average (.213) through 12 games. San Diego has the second-fewest home runs (7) and the fifth-fewest walks (38) as the offense has struggled.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rockies at Padres

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Padres

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: San Diego Padres (-199), Colorado Rockies (+163)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-131), Padres -1.5 (+109)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Padres

Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 9): Randy Vasquez vs. TBD

Padres: Randy Vasquez

2026 stats: 12.0 IP, 1-0, 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 Ks, 4 BB

Rockies: TBD

2026 Stats:

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Padres’ Miguel Andujar is hitting .310 with 9 hits and 13 total bases over 29 at-bats

is hitting .310 with 9 hits and 13 total bases over 29 at-bats The Rockies’ TJ Rumfield is hitting .375 with 14 hits, eight strikeouts, and five walks scored over 38 at-bats

is hitting .375 with 14 hits, eight strikeouts, and five walks scored over 38 at-bats The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .196 with nine hits, 16 strikeouts, and six walks over 46 at-bats

is hitting .196 with nine hits, 16 strikeouts, and six walks over 46 at-bats The Rockies’ Jake McCarthy is hitting .120 with three hits and six strikeouts over 25 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Padres

The Rockies are an MLB-best 10-2 ATS this season

The Padres are 7-5 ATS this season

The Rockies are an MLB-best 9-3 to the Under this season

The Mets are 5-6-1 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Padres

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Padres at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

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