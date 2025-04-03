Rockies at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 3

Its Thursday, April 3 and the Rockies (1-4) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (4-1) in the finale of their series.

Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

Yesterday, Zack Wheeler was dominant for Philly throwing seven innings and giving up just one run and three hits while striking out 10. Michael Toglia struck out four times for Colorado. Trea Turner picked up three hits to raise his average to .333.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Phillies

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Rockies.TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+179), Phillies (-217)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 3, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Taijuan Walker

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at Tampa Bay - 4 IP, 0ER, 9H, 2BB, 0K Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0)

2024 - 19GP, 83.2 IP, 3-7, 7.10 ERA, 58Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Phillies

Kris Bryant picked up his first hit of the season yesterday and it raised his average to .071

picked up his first hit of the season yesterday and it raised his average to .071 Philadelphia is 4-1 on the Run Line and has scored at least 5 runs in each of their 4 wins

Colorado’s bats did not make the trip to Philly as the offense has mustered but two runs through the first two games of the series

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rockies and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rockies and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: