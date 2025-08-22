Rockies at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Rockies (37-91) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (54-74). Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Braxton Ashcraft for Pittsburgh.

After an off day, Pittsburgh hosts Colorado who is playing some hot baseball at the moment. The Rockies split a four-game series with the Dodgers and has a 5-2 record over the last seven games and 7-3 in the past 10.

The Pirates are the opposite at 3-8 over the last 11, but they did take two out three against the Blue Jays in the previous series. Buccos’ rookie pitcher Bubba Chandler could make his debut out of the bullpen for the Pirates versus Colorado, although he’s expected to take on a starting role next season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Pirates

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: COLR, SNP

Odds for the Rockies at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+160), Pirates (-194)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Pirates

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela, (4-14, 7.00 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft, (3-2, 3.02 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Pirates

Colorado is 7-3 over the last 10 games

Colorado is 5-2 over the last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 3-8 over the last 11 games

The Pirates have won their last 3 home games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Rockies and the Pirates have gone over the Total

The Rockies have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 2.61 units

