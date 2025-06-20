Royals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Royals (37-38) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (40-34). Michael Lorenzen is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

Despite picking up the win against the Texas Rangers, the Royals’ struggles continue. They are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 10.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

The Padres have struggled as well. Even though they won yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have won just three of their last 10 and are 5.0 games back from first in the NL West.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Padres

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Royals at the Padres

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Royals (+154), Padres (-184)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Padres

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Michael Lorenzen vs. Nick Pivetta

Royals: Michael Lorenzen, (4-7, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 6/14): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Padres: Nick Pivetta, (7-2, 3.40 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 6/15): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Padres

The Royals are on a 3-game winning streak

The Under is 21-15-1 in the Royals’ road games this season

The Royals have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Padres

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Royals and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

