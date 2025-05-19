Tigers at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 19

It’s Monday, May 19, and the Tigers (31-16) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (26-21). Keider Montero is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Sonny Gray for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Royals yesterday making St. Louis 12-2 over the last 14 games. The Tigers won 3-2 yesterday over the Blue Jays to extend their record to 5-1 over the past six games and 10-3 in the previous 13.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Cardinals

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 7:45 PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, FDSNMW

Odds for the Tigers at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Tigers (+134), Cardinals (-158)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Keider Montero vs. Sonny Gray

Tigers: Keider Montero, (1-1, 4.68 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (4-1, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Tigers and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Cardinals

The Tigers have won 12 of their last 20 road games

The Under is 7-3 in the Cardinals’ last 10 games

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.40 units

