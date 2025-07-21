Twins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21

Its Monday, July 21 and the Twins (48-51) are in Los Angeles to take on the scuffling Dodgers (58-42).

David Festa is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Shohei Ohtani for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers continue their homestand after a weekend that saw them lose three straight to the Brewers. It was the second time in two weeks they were swept by Milwaukee. Sunday, Shohei Ohtani went yard for the 34th time this season but it was not enough as the Brew Crew held on for a 6-5 win.

The Twins hardly fared better losing two of three to the Rockies in Colorado. Sunday, Joe Ryan struck out 11 and allowed just one run over seven innings to earn his tenth win of the season as Minnesota salvaged the final game of the series with a 7-1 win.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Dodgers

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, SNLA

Odds for the Twins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Twins (+174), Dodgers (-212)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: David Festa vs. Shohei Ohtani

Twins: David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA)

Last outing: 7/9 vs. Cubs - 5.1IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 3Ks Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00 ERA)

Last outing: 7/12 at San Francisco - 3IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records but have lost 7 of their last 9 games overall

The Under is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 road games

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 home games

Shohei Ohtani’s last outing - 3 innings - was his longest of his 5 since returning to the bump

last outing - 3 innings - was his longest of his 5 since returning to the bump Mookie Betts was 1-9 against the Brewers over the weekend and is just 3-25 over his last 6 games.

was 1-9 against the Brewers over the weekend and is just 3-25 over his last 6 games. Shohei Ohtani was 3-12 over the weekend against Milwaukee

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Twins and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

