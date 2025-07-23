Twins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 23

Its Wednesday, July 23 and the Twins (49-52) are in Los Angeles to close out their series against the Dodgers (59-43).

Chris Paddack is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Tyler Glasnow for Los Angeles.

The Twins won a slugfest last night, 10-7, to even the series at one game apiece. Christian Vazquez drove in three runs and Carlos Correa scored four runs to pace the attack. Shohei Ohtani homered for the fourth straight game and Andy Pages for the second consecutive night but it was not enough for the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MNNT, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Twins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+197), Dodgers (-240)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Chris Paddack vs. Tyler Glasnow

Twins: Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 at Colorado - 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 vs. Milwaukee - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL Central teams

The Under is 7-3 in the Twins’ last 10 games

Shohei Ohtani has gone yard in 4 straight games

has gone yard in 4 straight games Will Smith is 6-17 (.353) in 5 games since the All-Star Break

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Twins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

