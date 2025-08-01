Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Twins (51-57) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (54-54). Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

The Guardians’ second-half continues as they are 8-4 and coming off their third series win in four tries. The Twins have lost four of the previous five games and are the opposite of the Guardians sitting at 4-8 in the last 12 games.

Minnesota was one of the most active teams at the deadline and it wasn’t good news according to fans and analysts alike. For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Guardians

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MNNT, CLEG

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Twins (-106), Guardians (-113)

Spread: Guardians 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Guardians

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Gavin Williams

Twins: Joe Ryan, (10-5, 2.82 ERA)

Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Guardians: Gavin Williams, (6-4, 3.51 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Guardians

The Guardians have won 10 of their last 12 home games against the Twins

The Twins’ last 3 road trips to the Guardians have stayed under the Total

The Twins have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: