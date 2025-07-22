White Sox at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the White Sox (36-65) look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games tonight in Tampa against the Rays (52-49).

Davis Martin is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

The Sox jumped on Shane Baz early scoring three in the second inning and three more in the third. Brooks Baldwin went yard in the second to start the fireworks. Six pitchers limited the Rays to five hits on the night as Chicago equaled their season-high with a fourth consecutive win.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Rays

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: CHSN, FDSNSUN

Odds for the White Sox at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+188), Rays (-228)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Rays

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Davis Martin vs. Drew Rasmussen

White Sox: Davis Martin (2-7, 3.79 ERA)

Last outing: June 12 at Houston - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 5Ks Rays: Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.86 ERA)

Last outing: July 11 at Boston - 2IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Rays

The Rays have won 26 of 49 games following a defeat

The Under is 33-27-2 in the White Sox’s games against American League teams this season

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and they are profiting 1.63 units in those 5

Miguel Vargas has homered in back-to-back games and is now 5-13 over his last 3 games

has homered in back-to-back games and is now 5-13 over his last 3 games Andrew Benintendi has at least 1 hit in 4 of his last 5 games (8-18) including 1 HR and 3 RBI

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

