Yankees at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

Its Wednesday, June 11 and the Yankees (40-25) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (34-33).

Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the mound for New York against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

Aaron Judge paced the Yankees’ attack last night. His 24th home run was one of his two hits that pushed his batting average back to .396 as New York rolled to a 10-2 win. Jasson Dominguez added three hits for the Yanks.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Royals

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: Amazon PV, FDSNKC, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-121), Royals (+101)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Clarke Schmidt vs. Kris Bubic

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-3, 4.04 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 vs. Cleveland - 5.2IP, 3ER, 7H, 1BB, 8Ks Royals: Kris Bubic (5-3, 1.43 ERA)

Last outing: 6/1 vs. Detroit - 7IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Royals

The Yankees are on a 3-game win streak at Kansas City

The Over is 4-1 in the Yankees’ last 5 games against American League teams

Paul Goldschmidt is 4-32 (.125) in June

is 4-32 (.125) in June Anthony Volpe is 8-25 (.320) in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

