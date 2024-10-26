Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats

Game 1 of the World Series was an instant classic capped by a Freddie Freeman grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning off Nestor Cortes to give the Dodgers a 6-3 win and a 1-0 lead in the World Series. This game featured just about everything a sports fan could want. Starting pitchers Jack Flaherty and Gerrit Cole were tremendous allowing just 3 runs between them. The game in fact was 2-2 after 8 innings. The Yankees scratched out a run in the top of the 10th before the Dodgers put runners on 2nd and 3rd with 2 outs in the bottom of the 10th. Aaron Boone walked Mookie Betts intentionally to pitch to Freeman and the veteran 1st baseman made him pay launching Nestor Cortes’ 1st pitch to him deep into the right field stands. It was the 1st walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

Game 2 is Saturday Night at Dodger Stadium. Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees @ Dodgers – World Series Game 2

● Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FOX

World Series Game 2: New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Yankees (+115), Los Angeles Dodgers (-140)

● Spread: Yankees +1.5 (-190), Dodgers -1.5 (+155)

● Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for New York @ Los Angeles – Game 2

● Saturday’s pitching matchup (October 26): Carlos Rodon vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

○ Dodgers: Yamamoto (1-0, 5.11 ERA) – the rookie has made 3 starts this postseason throwing 12.1 innings and giving up 11 hits and 7 earned runs while striking out 11.

○ Yankees: Rodon (1-1, 4.40 ERA) – The veteran has gained momentum with each of his three postseason starts. In 14.1 innings Rodon has allowed 15 hits and 7 earned runs while striking out 22.

Expected Starting Pitchers for the World Series

Yankees:

Game 2 Carlos Rodon

Game 3 Clarke Schmidt

Game 4 Luis Gil

Dodgers:

Game 2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Game 3 TBD

Game 4 TBD

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees @ Dodgers: World Series Game 2

· The Dodgers are 9-3 ATS this postseason.

· Their last 7 games have gone OVER and the Dodgers are 10-1-1 overall to the OVER this postseason.

· New York is 5-5 ATS this postseason.

· The Yankees are 5-5 to the OVER this postseason.

· The Dodgers have won 13 of their last 20 home games.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

· These teams 1st met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1).

· The 1981 Series was their most recent meeting (Dodgers won 4-2).

· Overall, New York has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings against LA.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 of the World Series between New York and Los Angeles

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Game 2 between the Dodgers and the Yankees:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 8.5 Total Runs

